RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 59,759 shares of company stock valued at $247,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

