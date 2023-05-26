RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. RH’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS.
Shares of RH stock traded down $17.04 on Friday, reaching $237.59. 420,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,601. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.20 and a 200 day moving average of $273.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08.
In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.38.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
