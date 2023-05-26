Richard C. Levin Sells 24,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AI traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 35,954,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,877,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

