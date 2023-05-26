Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($82.09) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 5,000 ($62.19) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.64) to GBX 5,800 ($72.14) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,110 ($63.56) to GBX 5,250 ($65.30) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,134.62 ($76.30).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock traded up GBX 171.50 ($2.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,929.50 ($61.31). The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,592.43. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.68). The stock has a market cap of £61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($66.08) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($33,041.04). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.48), for a total value of £279.30 ($347.39). Also, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($66.08) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($33,041.04). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,910 shares of company stock worth $9,916,080. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.