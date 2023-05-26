Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Lowered to $11.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,035,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 97.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 201,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 72.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,567,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 659,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.