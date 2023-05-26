Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $14,951,250.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $14,925,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

