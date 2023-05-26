Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $14,951,250.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $14,925,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00.
Roblox Stock Performance
RBLX stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
