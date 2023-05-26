Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 2,512,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,128,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.85.
About Rockfire Resources
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
