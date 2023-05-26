Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.77-$4.99 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.38. 1,116,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

