Round Dollar (RD) Price Hits $5.15 on Major Exchanges

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $0.42 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00019476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

