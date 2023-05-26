Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Up 18.6%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares rose 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 344,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 334,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Royal Helium Stock Up 18.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market cap of C$100.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.