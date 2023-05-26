Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 987,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,474,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,946.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 953,006 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 221,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,264,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,156. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.