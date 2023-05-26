Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 197,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 373,454 shares.The stock last traded at $106.26 and had previously closed at $107.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryanair Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $575,499,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after buying an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,120,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after buying an additional 856,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 645,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.