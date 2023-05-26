Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.83).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.16) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of SBRE stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 135.20 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 289,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,672. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £338.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
