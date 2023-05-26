Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.16) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SBRE stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 135.20 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 289,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,672. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £338.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.