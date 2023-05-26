Saitama (SAITAMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.05 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and $657,492.98 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00089876 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $767,603.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

