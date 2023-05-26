SALT Price Tops $0.0343 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $9,684.57 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,792.62 or 1.00031289 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03225273 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,700.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

