Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 2,946,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,111,033. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

