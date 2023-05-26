Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 1,647,516 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

