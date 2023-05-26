Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.11% of Atlanticus worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlanticus by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Atlanticus Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ATLC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,862. The firm has a market cap of $500.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Atlanticus Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

Featured Articles

