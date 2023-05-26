Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 6.0 %

Broadcom stock traded up $43.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $772.74. 1,855,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $773.17. The firm has a market cap of $322.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.