Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $328,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 476,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

