Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.92. 33,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

