Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,420,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $96.90. 37,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

