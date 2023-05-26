Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $107.93

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.93 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 122.66 ($1.53). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 14,994 shares traded.

Sareum Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,975.00 and a beta of -0.55.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

