Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Schneider National worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schneider National by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

