Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 116,585 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 116,585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $136,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $88.26. 3,153,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

