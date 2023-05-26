Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 11,135 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $79,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

