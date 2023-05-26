Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 90,908 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $57,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $330.77. 148,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,429. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

