Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 91,611 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,611 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.55% of ONE Gas worth $63,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 188,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

