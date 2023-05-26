Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.05% of Dolby Laboratories worth $71,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

