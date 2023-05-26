Schroder Investment Management Group Has $53.10 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Paychex worth $53,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 121,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. 75,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,844. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.