Schroder Investment Management Group Has $61.57 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,176 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Equity Residential worth $61,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $59.47. 1,535,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,150. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

