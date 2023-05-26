Schroder Investment Management Group Has $73.73 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,385 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $73,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $205.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

