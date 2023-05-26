Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $59,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. 27,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

