Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,447 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $55,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.