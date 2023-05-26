Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 499,136 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,136 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $67,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 28,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

