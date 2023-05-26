Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 687,607 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,607 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.80% of Maxar Technologies worth $69,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,384,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

MAXR stock remained flat at $52.99 during midday trading on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

