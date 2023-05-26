Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Lowery Thomas LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2,906.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,676 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 7.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 551,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,785. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

