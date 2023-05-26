Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,023,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 2,525,638 shares.The stock last traded at $52.41 and had previously closed at $52.46.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

