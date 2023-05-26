Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after purchasing an additional 416,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,963. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

