Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 4.72% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,383,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 510,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,876. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

