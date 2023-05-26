Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 191,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 62,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,278. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
