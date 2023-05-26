Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 191,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 62,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,278. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.