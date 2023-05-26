Scotiabank Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY traded up C$1.80 on Friday, hitting C$123.28. 1,298,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

