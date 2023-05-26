SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

