Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $690.21

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 690.21 ($8.58) and traded as low as GBX 627.69 ($7.81). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.84), with a volume of 39,156 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on STB. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($21.97) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 989 ($12.30) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.66) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 663.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 689.66. The company has a market cap of £117.06 million, a PE ratio of 427.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 29.10 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is 2,960.53%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

