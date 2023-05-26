Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $57,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. 997,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

