Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Equity Residential worth $66,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.6 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 334,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

