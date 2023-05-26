Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,153 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $76,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

MPWR stock traded up $36.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $524.53. The company had a trading volume of 497,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.34. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

