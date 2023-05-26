Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,390 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $184.10. 505,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,746. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $253.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average is $179.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

