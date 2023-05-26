Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.49% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $55,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,192,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 541,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105,005. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.