Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of SVB Financial Group worth $55,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wolfe Research cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,799,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

See Also

